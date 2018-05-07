CAA Signs 'Bumblebee' Star Jorge Lendeborg Jr. (Exclusive)

The up-and-coming actor most recently appeared in 'Love, Simon.'

CAA has signed rising star Jorge Lendeborg Jr., The Hollywood Reporter has exclusively learned. He previously was with Momentum Talent and Literary Agency.

The actor will play the young male lead opposite Hailee Steinfeld in Paramount's Transformers spinoff Bumblebee. He also will be seen in Fox's anime adaptation Alita: Battle Angel, which is set to open Dec. 21.

Lendeborg, who most recently was seen in the YA coming-of-age tale Love, Simon, made his feature debut in Steven Caple Jr.'s drama The Land, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 2016 and was acquired by IFC Films. He returned to the fest the following year in Brigsby Bear, and also starred in the indie drama Shot and appeared in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Lendeborg continues to be repped by Mosaic and Hansen Jacobson.