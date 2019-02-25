CAA Signs Chris Isaak

The musician and actor was previously at WME.

CAA has signed Chris Isaak, The Hollywood Reporter and Billboard have exclusively learned. He was previously at WME.

The singer-songwriter broke out in 1990 with his sultry single "Wicked Game," which was featured in David Lynch's Wild at Heart. His other notable tracks include "Somebody's Crying" (for which he received a Grammy nomination for male rock vocal performance) and "Baby Did a Bad Bad Thing" off of his 1995 Grammy-nominated rock album Forever Blue, one of his 12 studio albums.

"Baby Did a Bad Bad Thing" was immortalized in Stanley Kubrick's Eyes Wide Shut, but Isaak has also been seen – not just heard – in movies and television. In addition to parodying himself on The Chris Isaak Show, which aired on Showtime from 2001 to 2004, his acting credits include Bernardo Bertolucci's Little Buddha, Lynch's Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me (and its feature-length compilation of extra footage Twin Peaks: The Missing Pieces) and HBO's 1998 miniseries From the Earth to the Moon, as well as guest spots on NBC's Friends, Fox's American Dad! and Cartoon Network's Over the Garden Wall. He also has served as a judge on The X Factor Australia.

Isaak continues to be represented by CSM Management and Hertz Lichtenstein.