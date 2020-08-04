CAA Signs Esports Host James "Dash" Patterson (Exclusive)

He is known as the on-air host for Riot Games' League Championship Series in North America, as well as the yearly World Championship.

CAA is expanding its gaming roster with the signing of esports host James "Dash" Patterson for representation in all areas.

Patterson is known as the on-air host for Riot Games' League Championship Series in North America, as well as the yearly World Championship event.

Most recently, he joined the newly formed video game entertainment and news network VENN — which launches in beta on Aug. 5 — as the host of gaming and pop culture daily variety show VENN Arcade Live. The show features interactive gameplay and guest participation from athletes, musicians and other personalities.

Patterson is also active on Twitch, where he streams multiplayer battle arena game League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics, which take place in the same universe.

Elsewhere, Patterson hosts podcast The Queue on Spotify and the LoL esports YouTube channel, where he interviews prominent figures in the esports industry.

This signing continues the trend of gaming personalities and streamers being signed to major agencies. Family-friendly gaming group The Krew were signed to CAA earlier this year along with YouTube and Twitch personalities Jesse Cox and Bruce Greene.