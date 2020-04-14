CAA Signs Indie Studio Memory (Exclusive)

Founders Sebastian Pardo and Riel Roch-Decter are in post on their untitled directorial debut.

CAA has signed indie studio Memory and its founders, creative director Sebastian Pardo and projects director Riel Roch-Decter, The Hollywood Reporter has exclusively learned.

Earlier this year Pardo and Roch-Decter received the Cinereach Producer Award, which provides programming, professional development and financial awards to producers of thought-provoking and innovative work. Their most recent feature, Marnie Ellen Hertzler's Crestone, premiered at the True/False Film Fest in march, and their other produced films include Celia Rolson-Hall's MA, Carson Mell's Another Evil, Dean Fleischer-Camp's Fraud, Theo Anthony's Rat Film and Leilah Weinraub's Shakedown (Pornhub's first non-adult film release). Memory is now in post on Anthony's documentary All Light, Everywhere, a collaboration with Sandbox Films.

As a for-hire design studio, Memory Studio has done work for such filmmakers as Barry Jenkins, Ana Lily Amirpour, Sean Durkin and Mark and Jay Duplass, and they created the trailer for the Oscar-nominated documentary Hale County This Morning, This Evening.

Pardo and Roch-Decter are now in post-production on their untitled directorial debut, about artificial intelligence and art.