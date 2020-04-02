CAA Signs 'Normal People' Star Paul Mescal (Exclusive)

The Irish stage actor is making his screen debut in Hulu's adaptation of Sally Rooney's bestselling novel.

CAA has signed Paul Mescal, star of Hulu's upcoming Normal People, The Hollywood Reporter has exclusively learned.

In the three years since graduating from The Lir National Academy of Dramatic Art in his native Ireland, the actor has starred in such plays as The Great Gatsby and The Lieutenant of Inishmore.

Now he is making both his stateside and screen debut in a lead role, starring in Hulu and BBC Three's adaptation of Sally Rooney's 2018 bestselling novel. The 12-episode romantic drama follows the "tender but complicated" love story of a young Irish couple, Connell (Mescal) and Marianne (Gentleman Jack's Daisy Edgar-Jones), as class issues, family and friends threaten to keep them apart.

Normal People will premiere April 26 on BBC Three in the U.K., followed by April 29 on Hulu.