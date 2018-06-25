CAA Signs Podcast Agent Josh Lindgren

The Billions Corp alum joins the agency at a time when podcast advertising revenue is slated to double in the next three years.

Creative Artists Agency has hired leading podcast agent Josh Lindgren to join the company's touring department as an agent, where he will grow their portfolio of touring podcast properties. Lindgren had previously worked at Billions Corp.

Lindgren has worked with popular podcasts like Stuff You Should Know, The Last Podcast on the Left, Radiotopia Live, FiveThirtyEight Politics, Hello from the Magic Tavern, The Flop House and Radio Ambulante.

He joins CAA at a time when ad buys for podcasts continue to climb. A recent study from the Interactive Advertising Bureau estimates that $314 million was spent on podcast advertising in 2017, up 86 percent from last year. Officials with the IAB think revenues could climb 110 percent through 2012, hitting $659 million at the beginning of the next decade.

CAA represents other popular podcasts and touring entities as My Brother, My Brother and Me, The Adventure Zone, Waking Up with Sam Harris and Pod Save the People. The agency also represents podcast networks, including Gimlet Media and The Ringer Podcast Network, which have grown into multi-platform media companies.

This story first appeared on billboard.com.