CAA Signs Sir Barry Gibb

CAA has signed Bee Gees frontman and co-founder Sir Barry Gibb, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

The British musician founded the Bee Gees in 1960 with brothers Robin and Maurice, writing most of their songs, playing rhythm guitar and alternating on lead vocals with the former and harmonizing with the latter. The band has sold 220 million records around the world, won eight Grammys and received three Golden Globe nominations (for Saturday Night Fever's score and "How Deep Is Your Love?", and the following year for the title song from 1978's Grease). Saturday Night Fever's soundtrack, which the Bee Gees were commissioned to write and record, went 16-times platinum (more than 54 million copies sold worldwide) and at the time became the all-time best-selling soundtrack. "Grease" also was a No. 1 single, and Gibb aims to continue writing songs for major movies.

A member of the Songwriters Hall of Fame and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Gibb has penned No. 1 hits for such artists as Barbra Streisand, Diana Ross and Olivia Newton-John, and he shares the record for writing the most consecutive songs on the Billboard Hot 100 (as a singer, he also enjoys the rare distinction of having a No. 1 record in five consecutive decades).