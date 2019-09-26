CAA Signs 'Top Chef' Producer Magical Elves (Exclusive)

The production company behind other major unscripted hits including 'Nailed It!' and 'Project Runway' was previously with WME.

CAA has signed top reality producer Magical Elves, The Hollywood Reporter has exclusively learned. The company was previously with WME.

As one of the giants in the unscripted space, Magical Elves originated such major hits as Project Runway, Top Chef and Netflix's Nailed It!, the latter two of which received Emmy nominations for oustanding reality competition this year. Its portfolio also includes Sugar Rush, Top Chef Jr., All In with Cam Newton, Braxton Family Values, Tamar & Vince, Cold Justice, In Defense Of and National Geographic's upcoming Brain Games reboot.

The agency move comes a month after Magical Elves elevated executives Casey Kriley and Jo Sharon to co-CEO. The company was founded by Dan Cutforth and Jane Lipsitz (who left to set up a new WME-repped venture earlier this year) in 2011 and sold to U.K. media giant The Tinopolis Group for $100 million in 2017.