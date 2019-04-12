CAA Signs Victoria's Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel (Exclusive)

The South Africa-born model launched swimwear collection Tropic of C last year.

CAA has signed Victoria's Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel in all areas, The Hollywood Reporter has exclusively learned. She previously was with IMG Models.

The South Africa-born beauty has been on Forbes' Highest-Paid Models list every year since 2010 and has appeared on runways and in ad campaigns for top labels including Givenchy, Fendi, Versace, Tom Ford and Chanel. Her editorial credits include the covers of Vogue, Elle, GQ, Harper's Bazaar, Numero and V. Last year, she launched swimwear collection Tropic of C.

Swanepoel continues to be managed by Marlon Stoltzman.