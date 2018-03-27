CAA, Anonymous Content Sign VR Filmmaker Eliza McNitt (Exclusive)

McNitt most recently directed the three-part VR series 'Spheres,' which was acquired out of Sundance in a seven-figure deal.

VR filmmaker Eliza McNitt has signed with CAA and Anonymous Content, The Hollywood Reporter has exclusively learned.

McNitt joins the agency two months after her three-part virtual reality series Spheres was acquired out of the Sundance Film Festival in a seven-figure deal, the largest festival acquisition yet for a VR experience.

Spheres, which was shown as part of Sundance's New Frontiers section, takes viewers on a journey to the center of a black hole and shows what happens when two black holes collide. Jessica Chastain narrated the first episode, titled "Songs of Spacetime," which featured music from Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein. Darren Aronofsky, Ari Handel and Protozoa Pictures executive produced the project. The second episode of Spheres will premiere at the upcoming Tribeca Film Festival.

McNitt, a recipient of the Alfred P. Sloan Grant, has made a name for herself in the VR world for her space-centric work. Her Hubble Telescope VR project, Fistful of Stars, premiered last year at SXSW. She also directed the animated short film Dot of Light, which was produced in collaboration with Google.

CAA and Anonymous Content will rep McNitt in all areas.