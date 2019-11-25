CAA Signs 'West Side Story' Star Ariana DeBose (Exclusive)

The Tony nominee will play Anita in Steven Spielberg's upcoming remake.

CAA has signed West Side Story's Ariana DeBose, The Hollywood Reporter has exclusively learned.

DeBose will step into Chita Rivera and Rita Moreno's dancing shoes as Anita in Steven Spielberg's highly anticipated reimagining of the classic musical.

Last year, DeBose received Tony and Drama League nominations and won the Chita Rivera Award for "Outstanding Female Dancer in a Broadway Show" for her portrayal of "Disco Donna" in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical. As the iconic singer in mid-career, DeBose was "both nervy and vulnerable," critic Deborah Wilker wrote in THR's review.

DeBose has come a long away since her screen debut as a top 20 finalist on Fox's So You Think You Can Dance a decade ago. She was a member of Hamilton's original Broadway cast, and her other credits on the Great White Way include A Bronx Tale: The Musical, Pippin, Motown: The Musical and Bring It On: The Musical. Next up, she joins Nicole Kidman, Meryl Streep, Kerry Washington, Awkwafina and more in Ryan Murphy's adaptation of Broadway musical The Prom, set to premiere fall 2020 on Netflix.

DeBose continues to be represented by AC Management and Jackoway Tyerman.