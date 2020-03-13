CAA Signs YouTube Gaming Group The Krew (Exclusive)

Consisting of five members, the group draws in more than 200 million monthly views on the video-sharing platform.

CAA is expanding its gaming roster.

The agency has signed family friendly YouTube gaming group The Krew, consisting of members ItsFunneh (Kat), Rainbow (Betty), Gold (Kim), Lunar (Wenny) and Draco (Allen), for representation in all areas.

Boasting over 5.4 million subscribers on their main channel ItsFunneh and drawing in over 200 million monthly views, The Krew are known for playing battle royale game Fortnite as well as sandbox game Minecraft and massively multiplayer online game Roblox.

Their content, which includes comedic gameplay designed for all ages, is often sponsored by video game companies including Epic Games, Oculus and Google Stadia.

In addition to their gaming videos, The Krew posts cooking and holiday-themed vlogs; and challenges such as "Mystery Pizza," where they spin the wheel of Mystery to decide on their pizza fate.

The deal continues a growing trend of gaming personalities and streamers being signed by major agencies and platforms. The last few months saw Jack "CouRage" Dunlop signed to an exclusive deal with YouTube, while streamer BrookeAB signed with UTA.