CAA Signs YouTube and Twitch Personalities Jesse Cox, Bruce Greene (Exclusive)

As CAA continues to expand its gaming roster, the agency has signed YouTube and Twitch personalities Jesse Cox and Bruce Greene.

Very visible on YouTube, Cox is known for creating the YouTube Red Esports webseries Good Game (alongside Dan Harmon's production company Starburns Industries) which followed an esports team rising up in competitive gaming; and producing the visual novel game Monster Prom in 2018. In the U.K., Cox hosts the CoxCon convention for YouTube content creators and streamers to interact with their fans.

On his own YouTube channel, Cox uploads videos in The Gentlemen's Gaming Club series — recently posting a Death Stranding analysis — and Multiplayer Mayhem, to name a few.

Meanwhile, Greene co-founded the YouTube comedy gaming channel Funhaus, which he recently departed to stream full time on Twitch. His latest videos include streams of Doom Eternal, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Monster Hunter World.

Among his career highlights, Greene has worked with daily news show Inside Gaming, turning it into a flagship brand on the online entertainment network Machinima, and produced pop culture content such as Attack of the Show! for NBCUniversal.

This deal arrives a week after CAA signed YouTube gaming group The Krew and emphasizes a growing trend of streamers and content creators joining agencies for overall representation. The last few months have seen numerous deals, including streamer Dr Disrespect who signed a multiyear deal to stay with Amazon-owned platform Twitch.