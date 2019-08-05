CAA Signs Popular YouTubers Game Grumps (Exclusive)

The "gaming and geek comedy brand" boasts over 11 million followers and will embark on a nationwide tour in August.

Game Grumps, the popular YouTube channel and cross-platform gaming and geek comedy brand, has signed with CAA across all areas, including television, motion pictures, digital distribution and partnerships, endorsements, publishing and more.

Hosted by Arin Hanson and Dan Avidan, Game Grumps was created in 2012 and has grown its audience to over 11 million followers across social media platforms. The show is most widely known for its "Let's Play" videos where the hosts play various video games and comment on them.

In addition to their video content, the Game Grumps last year developed the indie game Dream Daddy, which sold more than 300,000 copies; have a robust merchandise business; produce an indie comic book with Oni Press; and are set to embark on a nationwide tour this August that has already sold 30,000 tickets.

CAA has secured a book deal for Game Grumps with publisher Permuted Press; Ghost Hunters Adventure Club is slated for release in 2020.

The Game Grumps are the latest addition in CAA's growing roster of gaming talent, which includes popular streamers and influencers such as Herschel "Dr. DisRespect" Beahm, SungWon "ProZD" Cho, Nicholas "Nick Eh 30" Amyoony and more.