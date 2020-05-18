CAA Student Filmmaker Showcase Goes Virtual

The fifth annual Moebius Film Festival will be live-streamed on Wednesday and Thursday.

As film festivals continue to migrate online around the globe, CAA is going virtual with its fifth annual student filmmaker showcase, the Moebius Film Festival.

This year’s programming consists of feature live-action and animated short films from diverse Los Angeles-based graduate student filmmakers from AFI, CalArts, UCLA and USC. The live stream will be accessible for registered participants on Wednesday and Thursday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. PT.

As in past years, CAA agents will serve as mentors to the filmmakers. Alumni of the showcase include Max Barbakow, who most recently directed Palm Springs, which sold to Neon and Hulu at Sundance this year in a record-breaking deal.

“Five years ago we set out to create a platform to help open doors to storytellers of all backgrounds and support a diversity of perspective in filmmaking that is as rich and nuanced onscreen as the world in which we live,” said CAA motion picture agents Christina Chou, Zach Kaplan and Pete Stein, plus Lingie Park, all of which conceived of the showcase in 2015 as trainees. “It has been deeply gratifying to be a part of the trajectory of these gifted filmmakers.”