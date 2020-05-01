CAA Veteran Jeremy Plager Exits to Form Management-Production Company

The agent signed Jennifer Lawrence and Gerard Butler when they were relative unknowns.

Jeremy Plager, a 25-year veteran of CAA, is exiting the agency to launch his own production and management company.

Plager is known for representing such A-listers as Jennifer Lawrence, Woody Harrelson, Gerard Butler, Mila Kunis, Emilia Clarke, Jesse Eisenberg, Hugh Grant, Jane Fonda, Kevin Costner, Sally Field and Donald Sutherland, among many others. He signed Lawrence and Butler when they were relative unknowns.

Among those joining Plager as management clients are Harrelson, producer and financier Paul Brooks, actress Clara Rugaard, and new client, writer-director-producer Oren Moverman.

“I am so thrilled to be able to maximize my time with the incredible talent I am privileged to work with and also give myself the opportunity to explore the journey of a project from start to finish,” said Plager in a statement. “As I look back on my amazing time at CAA, I am so proud of my longtime friendships and collaborations with my colleagues and with my clients, some of whom, like Woody, Gerry, Mila and Judy Greer I’ve represented for 18-plus years. My goal will be working with all of them and my other fantastic clients for 18 more.”

“Jeremy has done incredible work in service of the artists he represents,” stated CAA co-chairman Bryan Lourd. “Jeremy’s passion, integrity and creativity will serve him well in his new role, and we are fortunate to continue working with him.”

As he steps out of CAA, Plager is immediately diving into producing, coming on board the limited series The Most Dangerous Man in America. Star Thrower Entertainment is behind the drama centered on Timothy Leary, to be played by Harrelson.

He will also produce Champions, a feature starring Butler set up at Focus Features with Peter Cattaneo directing and Brooks also producing.