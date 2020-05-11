CAA's Fatmata Kamara Leaves for A3 Artists Agency

The agent’s client list has included Winston Duke, Zazie Beetz and Gabrielle Union.

After two years at CAA, Fatmata Kamara is departing the agency for a familiar destination.

The Los Angeles-based talent agent is returning to the rebranded A3 Artists Agency, where she worked from 2011-2018.

Kamara's client list at CAA included Winston Duke, Zazie Beetz, Gabrielle Union, Taylour Paige, Rhenzy Feliz, Anna Diop, Kendrick Sampson, H.E.R., Will Catlett, Miles Brown and Jesse Williams.

“We are thrilled to welcome Fatmata back to the family,” A3 Artists Agency CEO Robert Attermann said Monday in a statement. “She has an incredible eye for talent and will be an asset to our growing agency.”

CAA, like many Hollywood agencies and production companies, said April 8 that it was implementing pay cuts as a cost-saving measure amid a novel coronavirus pandemic that has halted film and TV production.

“I am so incredibly grateful for the time I spent at CAA," added Kamara. “I cultivated strong relationships with my colleagues during my time there and know I can count on them moving forward.”

Before working at the then-named Abrams Artists Agency, Kamara was at Buchwald and TalentWorks.