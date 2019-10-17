Cable News Hosts Mourn Congressman Elijah Cummings: "We Are Heartbroken"

The Democratic chairman was particularly close with MSNBC's Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski.

Cable news hosts from across the political spectrum mourned the death of Maryland Democrat Elijah Cummings on Thursday.

The congressman was particularly close with MSNBC hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, officiating their wedding at the Library of Congress in November 2018.

"We are heartbroken," Brzezinski wrote on Twitter. "Still processing this loss. @RepCummings was a patriot. He embodied grace, love, decency, compassion ..everything good."

"Elijah was a good man, a great leader, and a dear friend," Scarborough wrote. "We worked closely together in Congress and I was honored that he married Mika and me. Elijah was a member of our family whom we loved. May God bless his own family now in these troubled times."

Scarborough continued: "Thank you, Elijah, for being such a good friend. But we thank God even more that you were such a powerful advocate for your constituents and a true patriot fighting for justice and truth."

Their MSNBC colleague, Joy Reid, also paid tribute to the late congressman. "There are good men, great men, strong leaders, true patriots, and able politicians," she wrote. "Sometimes you get them all in one. Elijah Cummings was all of those in one. He was as tough, blunt and effective on the congressional dais as a prosecutor and as fiery as a preacher."

Reid continued: "Rep. Cummings sought to have the fearless 'squad' freshman women on his committee because he wanted them on his team. And he was just a nice guy; consistently kind to me and my family, whenever we were lucky enough to run into him. I always learned something talking with him. I couldn't wish @RepCummings wife and loved ones deeper condolences. Rest in peace sir, and thank you for giving so much in far too short a time."

MSNBC host Al Sharpton shared a photo of him and Cummings. "Saddened to hear of the passing of a great statesman that I truly admired, U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings of Maryland," he said. "May he rest in power."

"I am so saddened to hear of the passing of Congressman Elijah Cummings," wrote The View co-host Meghan McCain. "A true giant and champion for democracy. He was a fighter and patriot who loved this country and left a lasting legacy in American history. Sending love and prayers to his entire family, friends and staff."

Former CBS Evening News anchor Dan Rather also reminisced about Cummings. "Elijah Cummings embodied the traits we should hope for in our public servants: decency, fairness, and steady leadership," he said. "He was a voice of conscience, compassion, and conviction. He will be missed, especially in this moment of national turmoil. Rest In Peace."