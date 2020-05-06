Cadence13, Headspace Ink Podcast Partnership (Exclusive)

Daily meditation podcast 'Radio Headspace' will kick off the slate.

Meditation app Headspace is entering the podcast business through a new partnership with Cadence13.

The podcast company will work with Headspace's studio division to create a slate of original podcasts.

"As our daily routines are changing, and the world we live in has brought on an unprecedented uncertainty, Headspace continues to offer a more mindful experience," Cadence13 chief content officer Chris Corcoran said in a statement. "There's never been a better time to bring the Headspace experience into podcasting, and we’re thrilled to be their partner in this important venture, and at this important time."

Their first project is Radio Headspace, a daily shortform series designed to reduce stress and anxiety and help listeners start their days on the right foot. Hosted by Headspace co-founder Andy Puddicombe, Radio Headspace will offer three- to five-minute episodes and will stream Monday through Friday.

"For ten years now, Headspace has been working to improve the health and happiness of the world primarily through its in-app meditation and mindfulness content," Morgan Selzer, head of programming and development at Headspace Studios said. "By expanding beyond our owned-and-operated platforms, and by moving into podcasting with a partner like Cadence13, we believe this is another inspiring and powerful way to help people apply mindfulness to their lives. And as we look to share more mindful living content with more people around the world in television, film, and digital channels, our hope is to continue meeting people wherever they are in their mindfulness journey."

Radio Headspace launches May 11 on all podcast platforms. Listen to the trailer below.