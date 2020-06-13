Caitlyn Jenner's Encouraging Words, Tituss Burgess' Uplifting "Dance MF" Performance and More Highlights From Pride Prom

"Surround yourself with positive people, uplifting people, people who want to see you do well," Jenner shared during Billboard and The Hollywood Reporter's Pride Prom on Saturday.

The pandemic might have put a damper on gleefully crowded Pride celebrations, but stars hailing from the television, film and music industries came together virtually to honor and recognize the LGBTQ community at Billboard and The Hollywood Reporter’s second annual Pride Summit and Prom on Saturday.

Following a day full of insightful conversations about LGBTQ representation in the media, social justice and mentorship, YouTube makeup artist Patrick Starrr and Jennifer Lopez's hairstylist Chris Appleton shared tips on how to achieve Pride Prom-ready looks.

The beauty gurus showed off their favorite Pride looks, including Appleton’s wavy half-up half-down hairdo, and Starrr’s glittery rainbow eye makeup. To complete his Pride mug, Starrr used all Black-owned beauty products, ranging from Rihanna’s Fenty foundation and face mist to Pat McGrath’s eyeliner, in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

"We're here to support Pride, we’re here to support trans lives, we’re here to support the LGBTQ+ lives, and most of all we're here to support Black lives," Starrr said during the livestream.

Starrr also urged his viewers to vote and to be agents of change, mentioning a number of organizations, including The Trevor Project. The second annual Pride Prom and Summit also supports The Trevor Project, the world's largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ young people.

"I believe beyond makeup, we can make the world a little bit more colorful by being inclusive, by making political change and that starts with all of us right here," Starrr added during his tutorial.

Pride Prom, emceed by Shea Diamond and DJ'd by Tracy Young, saw a number of uplifting messages, prom memories and words of advice from influencers and industry names, many of whom are part of the LGBTQ community themselves. Billy Porter, Hayley Kiyoko, Noah Cyrus, Cyndi Lauper and Margaret Cho were among the stars who encouraged viewers to keep the party going safely, despite circumstances.

Porter appeared at the top of the event, telling viewers "we can still feel pride together even when we're apart" adding that "Pride is different this year, but it's as fierce as ever, darlings."

Tituss Burgess came through with the first of several Pride Prom performances with "Dance MF." The virtual performance saw Burgess sing the lyrics of the club anthem as dancers — one shirtless, the other wearing a crop top and rainbow-adorned briefs — twerked and crumped to the synthy beats.

"Live your best life. This is your day. Go out tonight. Dance it away," Burgess sang.

Queer Eye's Bobby Berk also made a cameo during Pride Prom and shared memories of rarely seeing gay role models on television when he was younger: "There was nobody that was telling me that by being out there being visible that it’s going to be OK, that you’re going to make it. You can be and do whatever you want to do. But now there are so many amazing, wonderful LGBTQ+ role models that are setting the standard on visibility, that are showing every little kid out there no matter how they identify that you know what things are going to be OK."

Recalling Thom Filicia of the original Queer Eye, Berk said, "It was the first time I had a real, true gay role model on television that I could see myself in and it gave me so much hope. ... You never know whose life you're affecting and who you're helping just by being visible."

Additional cameos including a number from RuPaul's Drag Race alumni Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka, Jackie Cox and Jan. Also making an appearance at Pride Prom was Caitlyn Jenner, who congratulated the class of 2020 and shared advice for the LGBTQ community.

"If there's one thing I've learned over the last five years … [it] is the only way to go through life is to be yourself. Surround yourself with positive people, uplifting people, people who want to see you do well," she said. "Turn around and help them and you're truly a champion."

Taking home home the Pride Prom royalty prizes was Todrick Hall, wearing both the prom king crown and the prom queen tiara. Upon his virtual coronation, Hall addressed his viewers and fellow Pride celebrators: "To any kids out there who feel different, who feel left out, who feel misunderstood. ... I want you to know during this Pride season that you are amazing just as you are."

