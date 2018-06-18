California Congress Members to Visit Border Detention Centers Amid "Zero Tolerance" Policy

In San Diego, Rep. Juan Vargas and the Congressional Hispanic Caucus are leading members of Congress on a visit to several immigration detention facilities.

Politicians and advocates are flocking to the U.S.-Mexico border to visit immigration detention centers and turn up the pressure on the Trump administration amid a growing uproar over its policy of separating immigrant children from their parents.

Nearly 2,000 children were taken from their parents over a six-week period in April and May after Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced a "zero tolerance" policy when it comes to prosecuting those arrested for illegally entering the U.S. Church groups and human rights advocates have sharply criticized the policy, calling it inhumane.

President Donald Trump is emphatically defending the practice, vowing he won't let the U.S. become a "migrant camp — not on my watch."

In San Diego, Rep. Juan Vargas and the Congressional Hispanic Caucus are leading members of Congress on a visit to several immigration detention facilities.