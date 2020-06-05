California Gov. Gavin Newsom Reveals TV, Film Production Can Restart June 12

On Friday the governor explained how Hollywood will reopen after months of lockdown due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday revealed guidelines as film and television productions resume in Hollywood — after months of lockdown due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"Music, TV and film production may resume in California, recommended no sooner than June 12, 2020 and subject to approval by county public health officers within the jurisdictions of operations following their review of local epidemiological data including cases per 100,000 population, rate of test positivity, and local preparedness to support a health care surge, vulnerable populations, contact tracing and testing. To reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission, productions, cast, crew and other industry workers should abide by safety protocols agreed by labor and management, which may be further enhanced by county public health officers. Back office staff and management should adhere to Office Workspace guidelines published by the California Department of Public Health and the California Department of Industrial Relations, to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission."

Newsom previously announced in May, during a conversation with leaders in the entertainment industry, that the state plans to roll out guidelines for productions on film, television and commercials would be coming soon.

The delay for guidelines has come after demonstrations have taken place across the nation following the killings of unarmed black people, with some incidents involving police. Earlier on Friday during a press conference in Sacramento, Newsom addressed racial inequality in the state while also sharing guidelines for multiple sectors in the state reopening would come soon.

Earlier this week, the Industry-Wide Labor-Management Safety Committee Task Force — whose members include AMPTP, SAG-AFTRA, the Directors Guild, IATSE and the Teamsters — submitted a white paper to California Gov. Gavin Newsom and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, as well as to governments across the country. The 22-page document offered recommended protocols on how to restart production while minimizing the risk of spreading COVID-19 — effectively giving stakeholders a glimpse at what coronavirus-era production could look like.

Prior to Newsom's guidelines, industry coalitions had been working out plans to resume projects. Tyler Perry's Atlanta studios was among the first to release a proposal, which called for the cast of Perry's TV shows Sistas and The Oval to be tested for COVID-19 with nasal swabs before they come to set, self-isolate for 16 days, travel on private jets and then be tested again when they touch down in Atlanta, among other measures.