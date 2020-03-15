California Gov. Gavin Newsom Urges Bars, Nightclubs to Close Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

He also said restaurants should offer only takeout service, and not dine-in, in order to "maximize social distancing."

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Sunday said that bars, nightclubs, wineries and breweries should close in an effort to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

He also said restaurants should offer only takeout service, and not dine-in, in order to "maximize social distancing."

He tweeted the guidelines, adding. "We’re working in real time to secure hotels, motels, and trailers to house our homeless safely and protect our communities and the spread of #COVIDー19."

He also added that "we must … ensure essential parts of our society can keep functioning," including the healthcare system, grocery stories, pharmacies and social service providers.

NEW: Those that are 65 and older or vulnerable to #COVIDー19 must practice home isolation.



Bars, night clubs, wineries, and breweries should close in CA.



Restaurants -- focus on takeout for those isolating. Maximize social distancing. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) March 15, 2020

Meanwhile, according to the L.A. Times, he told reporters at a Sunday briefing that there are 335 confirmed cases in California, with six deaths.

He also is urging people over age 65 to self-quarantine, given that health official say older people are at a higher risk of contracting the virus.

His comments come two days after the Los Angeles Unified School District closed all schools for at least two weeks.

Also Sunday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said New York City will close schools as early as Tuesday.