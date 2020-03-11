California Governor Calls for All Gatherings of More Than 250 People to be Canceled, Postponed

The recommendation from Gov. Gavin Newsom will impact major sports events, movie premieres and concerts including WonderCon in Anaheim and Major League Baseball's Opening Day.

California Governor Gavin Newsom has recommended the cancellation of gatherings of 250 people or more people, which would include sports events, movie premieres and concerts, until “at least through March” as the state grapples with a worsening outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19).

“Changing our actions for a short period of time will save the life of one or more people you know,” Newsom said in a statement. “That’s the choice before us. Each of us has extraordinary power to slow the spread of this disease. Not holding that concert or community event can have cascading effects — saving dozens of lives and preserving critical healthcare resources that your family may need a month from now. The people in our lives who are most at risk — seniors and those with underlying health conditions — are depending on all of us to make the right choice.”

The move would directly impact events such as Major League Baseball's Opening Day which takes place on March 26 and potentially Anaheim's scifi and comic book convention WonderCon which is held in April 10 through 12.

