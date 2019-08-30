California Assemblywoman Pauses Bill Aiming to Lure Film/TV Production From Georgia

The proposal would have allocated $50 million per year for five years to the relocation of film production to California from states seeking to restrict women’s reproductive rights.

The California legislator spearheading the bill promising additional tax incentives to film and television projects relocating from states with restrictive abortion laws has pressed pause on the proposal.

Democratic Assemblywoman Luz Rivas, the representative from the district that includes North Hollywood and San Fernando who authored Assembly Bill 1442, held the legislation that became known as the "Share Our Values Film Tax Credit" in the fiscal Senate Appropriations Committee today at the behest of stakeholders.

The proposal would have allocated $50 million per year for five years to the relocation of film production to California from states seeking to restrict women’s reproductive rights, one of several states' attempts to lure projects away from Georgia in the wake of its "heartbeat" abortion bill.

"As the nation grapples with callous policies to dismantle a woman’s access to reproductive health, AB 1442 confirms California stands with women," said Assemblywoman Rivas. "This bill brought a necessary and important discussion on women’s rights back to the forefront. At the request of industry stakeholders, I have decided to hold AB 1442 to work on this proposal over the interim break in order to give stakeholders ample ability to have discussions and the chance to stand with women."

The move comes just days after The Los Angeles Times editorial board penned a scathing criticism of the bill. The paper first blasted the proposal in May, writing that it "smacks of bribing companies to boycott, and it opens the door for more tit-for-tat tax break wars among states," but the Times again condemned the bill when it showed promise in the California legislation, passing at least one state Senate committee. It had been scheduled for a vote in the Senate Appropriations Committee today.

Still, the bill had ample support from local groups, including the California Legislative Women’s Caucus, California Teamsters, California State Council of Laborers, IBEW Local 40, ICM Partners, National Women’s Political Caucus of California, Studio Transportation Teamsters Local 399, Studio Utility Employees Local 724, OP&CMIA Local 755.

"I want to thank the Chair and Vice-Chair of the Women’s Caucus, the co-authors, the labor unions and women’s organizations for their support on AB 1442," added Rivas. "I especially like to express my gratitude to Alex Aguilar Jr. with Studio Utility Employees Local 724 for standing with women and supporting the equal protections that are afforded to the laborers of our flagship economy."