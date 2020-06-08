California Mulls Reopening Movie Theaters on June 12 With Restrictions

For the first two weeks, cinemas are expected to operate at 25 percent reduced capacity, sources say.

Movie theaters in California could begin reopening as early as June 12 with strict social distancing measures in place for the first two weeks, according to a plan being considered by the state that was shared with The Hollywood Reporter.

Cinemas have been closed across the country since March 20 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Anxious theater owners — and Hollywood studios — are expected to be given the go ahead to flip on the lights later this week by California Gov. Gavin Newsom's office. This means that Warner Bros. may still be able to launch Christopher Nolan's Tenet in cinemas on July 17 as originally planned.

Newsom's edict is expected to require that theaters limit capacity to 25 percent, or no more than 100 people per auditorium, whichever is less, sources say. If all goes well, this rule is expected to relax after about two weeks, giving exhibitors enough time to ramp up before Tenet arrives.

The Los Angeles area is the largest moviegoing market in the country, so is integral for Tenet and other Hollywood films opening post-pandemic, a batch of titles that also includes Unhinged (July 1), Mulan (July 24), The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run and Wonder Woman 1984 (Aug. 14).

It's unclear when New York City theaters will be allowed to reopen. New York is the country's second largest moviegoing market. Theaters are expected to play catalogue titles pending the arrival of new product.