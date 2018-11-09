Rainn Wilson, Alyssa Milano Say They Had to Evacuate Over Wildfires

James Woods, Kim Kardashian, Scott Baio and Kevin Smith all took to Twitter to address the various Northern and Southern California wildfires that have forced many people to evacuate their homes.

Kim Kardashian, Alyssa Milano and Rainn Wilson are just a few of the stars who took to social media to say they have evacuated their homes due to the multiple wildfires raging and deadly in Northern and Southern California. The blaze that began near Paradise, California has resulted in five deaths, officials shared on Friday, and has quadrupled in size after leveling much of the Northern California town of nearly 30,000 people.

One of the wildfires forced Malibu residents to evacuate on Friday. And as the blazes raged on Thursday night and Friday morning, many stars have used their social media accounts to share resources and to help spread the word about missing individuals.

Wilson and Milano both took to Twitter to inform their followers that they had to evacuate their homes. After sharing that he had to evacuate due to the fires, Wilson asked for prayers. "Please send your prayers to the people of Thousand Oaks and the victims of the shooting that are now having to evacuate their homes and neighborhoods. Then send them some cash," he wrote. Milano wrote, "I just had to evacuate my home from the fires. I took my kids, dogs, computer and my Doc Marten boots. (Husband is in NY. Horses are being evacuated by my trainer.)"

Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian wrote on Twitter, "I can not sleep! I am too nervous with these fires." Kim Kardashian retweeted the post with three praying emojis. The older Kardashian sister also posted a photo after evacuating her home. Posed with her three children, she captioned the photo, "North is always a mood." Kardashian's husband Kanye West also took to Twitter to update his followers that the family is "safe and close."

Director Scott Derrickson shared that he and his family were safe, but that they had lost their home.

The mansion used on ABC's The Bachelor and The Bachelorette is also in "grave danger," according to franchise creator Mike Fleiss and ABC reality chief Rob Mills, who took to Twitter to post about Malibu and the nearby Agoura Hills franchise home, which is in the neighborhood of one of the fires. The Bachelor is currently filming the upcoming season with Colton Underwood, but is not in production at the mansion, as the show has moved off location at this point. The home is owned by Marshall Haraden and his family, who leave the house twice a year so ABC can come in and film.

In a note obtained by THR, Sony Pictures told employees to stay clear of any area affected by the fires: "All SPE employees in the Los Angeles area are advised to continue following the guidance and safety recommendations of local authorities and emergency management agencies. Your safety and well-being is the top priority. We encourage all employees to take the time and necessary precautions to ensure your safety, working from home if necessary."

James Woods encouraged Twitter users to use the hashtag #CampFireJamesWoods to share the names of people who are missing after fleeing the deadly California Camp and Woolsey Fires. When he receives the names, he shares the information for his nearly 2 million followers on the platform. In addition to sharing the names of missing people, the actor has also been posting resources such as the American Red Cross Safe and Well to help anyone in need. Woods has been active in his efforts since the fire began on Thursday.

"Posting this story in the hopes @jack and @TwitterSupport might develop a model for online volunteers to assist in future disasters. A simple hashtag (we used #CampFireJamesWoods) can become a central bulletin board for those desperate for info," he wrote, tagging Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey in the tweet.

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA! Anybody near #Malibu with a horse trailer, SYCAMORE FARM needs to evacuate 40 horses from 3661 Cross Creek Road before the fires get there! #WoolseyFire https://t.co/XJe0x85TBo — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) November 9, 2018

Now.....fires all around. We may be next in line to evacuate. So many friends have already left their homes. What a sad day 4 our community — Scott Baio (@ScottBaio) November 9, 2018

We lost our home, but we are all safe and that’s the important thing. Gonna be offline for awhile. — Scott Derrickson (@scottderrickson) November 9, 2018

Los tiliches se pierden o se reemplazan. Los recuerdos se recuerdan. De lo perdido se puede hablar- todo sigue mientras este uno vivo. — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) November 9, 2018

