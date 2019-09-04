Former 'Call of Duty' Esports Coach Launches Talent Agency

eUnited wins the Call of Duty World League Championship 2019 in August at the Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles.

World League champion eUnited coach Brice Faccento has launched Bad Moon Talent. Elsewhere in esports, Overwatch League sets its playoff lineup and 'CounterStrike' pro Daniel "vice" Kim steps away from competition.

Esports Arena is a curated weekly roundup of the biggest stories in the world of online competitive gaming.

The head coach of 2019 Call of Duty World League champion team eUnited has opened a new agency focused on esports talent.

Brice Faccento, who became eUnited's head coach in April, announced the creation of Bad Moon Talent via Twitter on Monday. Faccento co-founded the company with former MLG and Activision alum Andrew Drake. The move comes one day after eUnited announced Faccento’s departure from the team.

"Throughout my tenure as an esport professional, there has been a continual lack of proper representation for myself and my fellow colleagues," Faccento said. "With the experience and expertise that my partner and I have acquired over years of being deeply embedded within the esports scene, Bad Moon Talent is here to fill that void."

Bad Moon Talent will focus on representing players and broadcast talent in various esports leagues including Call of Duty, Overwatch and Fortnite. The company has already signed a few notable Call of Duty players, including Ian "Enable" Wyatt, Donovan "Temp" Laroda and Jordan "JKap" Kaplan.

Elsewhere, Overwatch’s competitive mode had to be temporarily disabled over the weekend due to a bug in player placements, causing multiple professional players and top streamers to be placed in lower tiers of play. As the new competitive season began on August 31, many Overwatch regulars took to Twitter to voice their confusion over their change in rank.

Here’s what else is happening in the world of esports.

Former 'CounterStrike: Global Offensive' Competitor Takes Time Off

Daniel "vice" Kim, a former member of Cloud9’s CounterStrike: Global Offensive team, has announced he will be taking an "extended break" from the game. Kim made the announcement via Twitter, where he explained, "Somewhere along the way, I lost the inspiration and motivation that made me want to devote 100% of myself to the game and I don't think staying in the pro scene for the sake of money is the right way for me." Kim says he plans to focus on school, but admits that the scene "has been such a big part of my life that I doubt I'll be done with it forever."

Overwatch League Playoff Matchups Set

The matchups for the 2019 Overwatch League Season Playoffs are set, after the final two slots were decided over Labor Day weekend. The Seoul Dynasty and the reigning champion London Spitfire were the last two to qualify after advancing in the Play-In Tournament, defeating the Guangzhou Charge and Shanghai Dragon, respectively. The playoff matchups are:

- 1 seed Vancouver Titans vs 8 seed Seoul Dynasty

- 4 seed Hangzhou Spark vs 5 seed Los Angeles Gladiators

- 2 seed New York Excelsior vs 7 seed London Spitfire

- 3 seed San Francisco Shock vs 6 seed Atlanta Reign

Playoff matches begin September 5, culminating in the 2019 Overwatch League Grand Finals at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on September 29.