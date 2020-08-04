'Call of Duty' Franchise Leads to Soaring Growth for Activision Blizzard

Among its three areas of growth — expanding audience reach, engagement and player investment — the company exceeded its outlook with the 'Call of Duty' franchise remaining a major driver.

Activision Blizzard posted record numbers for its second quarter on Tuesday, with GAAP net revenue reaching $1.93 billion for the period ending June 30, as compared to $1.40 in the second quarter of last year.

Among its three areas of growth — expanding audience reach, engagement and player investment — the company exceeded its outlook with the Call of Duty franchise remaining a major driver.

Not only did Modern Warfare add more players outside of a launch quarter than ever before, but Warzone, the free-to-play online iteration of the game, has reached over 75 million players to date. Meanwhile, Call of Duty: Mobile benefitted from stay-at-home mandates and saw increased engagement and player investment.

"Our mission to connect and engage the world through epic entertainment has never been more meaningful," said Bobby Kotick, CEO of Activision Blizzard. "Our 400 million players continue to experience fun, joy and accomplishment through our games. Our record engagement resulted in greater revenue and earnings per share than previously forecast. While economic uncertainty could have an impact on our near-term results, the initiatives that drove our growth for the first half of the year should also provide the foundation for long-term growth."

As the company has shifted to more free-to-play models and made games more affordable and accessible on multiple devices including mobile phones — no longer does one need a personal computer or a video game console to play games — the audience has continued to grow, noted a source at the company, adding that 50 percent of customers are now female. Activision's performance remains driven by the delivery and quality of content and how it resonates with audiences.

While Activision teams did shift from the office to working at home, most of the content that the company had planned for this year delivered when it was expected to, shared the source, noting that it's too early to know how or if the creative process was affected by not being in the same place, or if there may be unexpected gains and new creativity that come about from the different circumstances.

