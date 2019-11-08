'Call of Duty Mobile' Hits 148M Downloads in First Month

The mobile version of the first-person shooter franchise is the second-most downloaded launch in history.

Call of Duty has toppled Mario Kart Tour from the No. 2 spot on the mobile gaming podium.

The mobile version of the popular first-person shooter franchise has amassed 148 million downloads since its launch on Sept. 30, reports analytics firm SensorTower. This makes it the second-most successful mobile launch of all time, a title Nintendo's Mario Kart Tour earned just last week with 129 million downloads (2016's Pokemon Go is still the all-time leader at 163 million).

Call of Duty Mobile performed the best in the U.S., where it was downloaded 23.6 million times, accounting for 16 percent of its total installs. The burgeoning Indian market, meanwhile, accounted for 11 percent of total downloads with 16 million.

The game also generated $53.9 million in player spending, grossing more than 15 times the amount of competitor PUBG Mobile during its first month of release in February, 2018 and more than doubling Epic Games' Fortnite iOS mobile launch in April 2018 ($27.1 million).

Call of Duty Mobile was off to a fast start when it launched in September, racking up more than 100 million installs in its first week alone. Meanwhile, the game's console counterpart, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, which bowed in October, generated over $600 million in its first three days. Even still, in publisher Activision Blizzard's quarterly earnings report on Thursday, CEO Bobby Kotick noted that the company was lowering its guidance for the upcoming holiday season.