'Call of Duty Mobile' Passes 3M Installs in Less Than 24 Hours

The iOS version of the popular first-person shooter franchise is the top free app in the U.S.

Bang!

Call of Duty Mobile has gotten off to a hot start, as the first-person shooter franchise's foray into mobile gaming has racked up over three million installs in less than 24 hours of release, the analytics firm Sensor Tower reports.

Officially launched on Tuesday, Call of Duty Mobile is a free-to-play version of the shooter series for iOS and Android devices. The game was developed by Tencent Games and published by Activision.

Call of Duty Mobile is currently the No. 1 free iOs app in 33 separate markets worldwide, including the U.S. The game is in the top five in 30 additional markets, including Japan, where it sits at No. 2 (Nintendo's Mario Kart Tour remains in the top slot there).

A free download, the game utilizes in-app purchases to drive its revenue. Like its console and PC counterparts, Call of Duty Mobile offers various competitive multiplayer modes, including a battle royale option, as made popular by titles like Fortnite and PlayerUnkown's Battlegrounds, as well as last year's Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, which introduced the mode to the franchise.