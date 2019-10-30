'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare' Bows to $600M Opening

The shooter sold more units in its first three days of launch than any previous title in the franchise for the current console generation.

Activision Blizzard and developer Infinity Ward delivered a massive opening weekend with their latest offering, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, which racked up $600 million in its first three days of release last weekend, the company revealed Wednesday morning.

A reimagining of 2007's Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare (which was the best-selling game of that year), the 2019 version of the title sold more units in its first three days of launch than any previous Call of Duty game on the current generation of consoles (on which seven new entries in the franchise have been released). Modern Warfare is also nabbed the top-selling digital opening in publisher Activision's history, including the most digital sales on the PlayStation 4 console and PC platforms. The game launched on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on Oct. 25.

“Call of Duty is once again the top-selling new premium game of the year, proving the enduring nature of the franchise across console, PC, mobile, and esports,” said Bobby Kotick, Activision Blizzard CEO. “In its first three days of release, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare more than doubled the box office opening of Joker.”

The massive opening comes despite the game being banned in Russia for its depiction of the military conflict in Syria.

Modern Warfare outperformed last year's Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, developed by Treyarch and published by Activision Blizzard, by more than $100 million over its first three days.