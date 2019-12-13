'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare' Hits Bestseller Glory Amid Video Game Sales Drop

According to industry analysts at Nielsen's NPD Group, overall video game spending in the U.S. totaled $2.3 billion in November, a 19 percent decline from a year ago.

Aim. Fire. Maintain stealth.

First-person shooter Call of Duty: Modern Warfare repeats its position as best-selling game of November and the bestselling game of the year-to-date, according to a new report from industry analysts at Nielsen's NPD Group.

The next game with highest sales is Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, which also achieved the highest launch month dollar sales for a Respawn Entertainment title in U.S. history.

Hideo Kojima's action-adventure title Death Stranding, which won best game direction at the Game Awards on Thursday, ranks in the third position of bestselling Playstation 4 titles in November.

Statistics indicate that overall video game spending in the U.S. totaled $2.3 billion in November, a 19 percent decline from a year ago. Year-to-date spending has dropped to $11.6 billion, a 12 percent decrease from 2018.

Software sales, including physical and digital games — which have been the main source of revenue all year — declined 14 percent in November, to $926 million. Meanwhile, year-to-date software sales have fallen 8 percent to $5.4 billion.

Hardware sales have also seen a decline of 26 percent when compared to last year, landing at $891 million. In the year-to-date, hardware sales sit at $2.9 billion, which is a 24 percent decrease from this time last year.

The Nintendo Switch remains the top selling hardware platform of November, with Pokemon Sword, Pokemon Shield and Luigi's Mansion 3 claiming the top three spots in November dollar sales for console software.

The Switch, with its ability to perform as a portable device or permanent home set-up, remains the bestselling platform of 2019.