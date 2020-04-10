'Call of Duty: Warzone' Tops 50 Million Players Over First Month

The free-to-play title has gotten off to a hot start since its debut last month.

Hoo-ah!

Call of Duty: Warzone, the free-to-play Battle Royale multiplayer offering from developer Infinity Ward and publisher Activision, has crossed the 50 million player milestone over its first month of release.

Launched on March 10, Warzone pits 150 players against each other in teams of three, four (as per the new update this week) or solo in an ever-closing map. The game, which is free to download even for those who haven't purchased the base game, 2019's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, also features another mode, Blood Money, outside of its Battle Royale, which has players competing to gather cash across the map en route to $1 million and victory.

On Wednesday, Activision revealed that, across both Modern Warfare and Warzone, more than 2.4 billion hours have been played. The two games have also topped the PlayStation 4's store and free-to-play charts over the last month, respectively.

The new game got off to a hot start when it debuted last month, quickly amassing 6 million players over its first 24 hours. The original game, Modern Warfare, was the best-selling title of 2019.

Overall, video game usage has been spiking amid national "shelter-in-place" orders across the U.S. amid the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier this week, a Nielsen Games poll showed a 45 percent bump in video game usage among individuals who claim they "actively play games."