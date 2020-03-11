'Call of Duty: Warzone' Hits 6 Million Players in First 24 Hours

The new 150-player Battle Royale mode delivered yet another hit for the shooter franchise.

Bringing one of the most popular gameplay modes across video games to 2019's best-selling title proved to be a success for Activision and developer Infinity Ward as the free-to-play Call of Duty: Warzone, a 150-player Battle Royale mode for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, racked up more than six million players over its first 24 hours of launch.

Officially debuting Tuesday after months of rumors, Warzone got off to a hot start. The new offering, which does not require users to own a copy of Modern Warfare, features the aforementioned Battle Royale mode, in which 150 combatants square off in groups of three to be the last squad standing, as well as a Plunder mode in which teams gather up as much in-game cash as possible before the round comes to an end.

Warzone is just the latest hit for Activision's Call of Duty franchise. Modern Warfare was the best-selling game of 2019. While Activision has not revealed specific sales figures for the title, it did rack up more than $600 million over its launch weekend in October.

On the mobile front, the company also has seen success from its Call of Duty Mobile title, which was downloaded more than 100 million times in its first week of launch in October. The game has since surpassed 150 million downloads.

For comparison, Warzone and Call of Duty Mobile, which are both free to install, both had successful launches over their first 24 hours, but Warzone is, in fact, outpacing its mobile predecessor, which shot to three million global installs over its first day of launch.

In addition to being free-to-play, Warzone also launched with crossplay functionality, allowing users to play with others across different consoles, i.e. a PlayStation 4 user could join the same game as an Xbox One player.