'Call Me By Your Name' Book Sequel to Arrive in the Fall

The sequel, titled 'Find Me,' will pick up after Elio's father Samuel has divorced and travels from Florence to Rome to visit Elio.

Readers anxious to learn whatever happened to Elio and Oliver after their fateful 1983 summer together won't have to wait much longer.

A sequel to André Aciman's 2007 novel Call Me By Your Name, the source material for the 2017 movie of the same name starring Timothée Chalamet as Elio and Armie Hammer as Oliver, is set to release on Oct. 29, 2019, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Vulture was the first to report the news.

The sequel, titled Find Me, will pick up after Elio's father Samuel has divorced and travels from Florence to Rome to visit Elio, who has become a respected classical pianist. (Viewers of the first film will recall Michael Stuhlbarg's Samuel delivering an emotional speech that suggested that he had "come close" to a relationship like Elio and Oliver's.) The book will see Samuel have a "chance encounter" on a train that provokes changes in his life, Elio moving to Paris and having a "consequential affair" and Oliver, now a professor in New England, considering returning to Europe after his sons are grown.

Aciman initially announced he was writing a second book in December, after the film's director Luca Guadagnino and Chalamet both suggested they would be interested in filming a sequel that would show a reunion between Elio and Oliver after they separated at the end of the first film. "I would actually love a sequel to Call Me by Your Name. In fact I am writing one," he tweeted.

In a statement about Find Me, he added, "The world of Call Me by Your Name never left me. Though I created the characters and was the author of their lives, what I never expected was that they’d end up teaching me things about intimacy and about love that I didn’t quite think I knew until I’d put them down on paper. The film made me realize that I wanted to be back with them and watch them over the years — which is why I wrote Find Me.”

Last week, in an interview for his latest film Hotel Mumbai, Hammer offered a note of caution for fans that might be expecting another movie to release soon, however. He told Vulture of rumors of a sequel, "The truth is, there have been really loose conversations about it, but at the end of the day — I’m sort of coming around to the idea that the first one was so special for everyone who made it, and so many people who watched it felt like it really touched them, or spoke to them. And it felt like a really perfect storm of so many things, that if we do make a second one, I think we’re setting ourselves up for disappointment. I don’t know that anything will match up to the first, you know?" He added, "It's not real until it is."

The first Call Me By Your Name film grossed $41.9 million at the global box office and won an Oscar for screenwriter James Ivory for best adapted screenplay.