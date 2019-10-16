8 Pieces of Lavish Furniture Inspired by 'Call Me By Your Name'

Shop for well-traveled interiors from the designers loved by Michael Bay, Melissa McCarthy and Dan Levy.

Luxe, layered interiors of Call Me by Your Name have set off a measured movement toward eclectic, well-traveled decor reflected in the recent redos by studio execs and stars like Anne Hathaway, as well as social hubs like downtown L.A.’s new Soho Warehouse. Whether for home or the office, here are eight layered finds to spruce up any space.

1. Dedar

The Italian brand behind the library wallcovering in Luca Guadagnino’s film is a go-to for patterns that look good faded. Price upon request; at Kneedler-Fauchére in L.A. and the NYC showroom or dedar.com.

2. Future Perfect

The T3 Mathus table comes in various marble and metallic finishes; Josh Hartnett shops at Future Perfect. From $7,895; thefutureperfect.com.

3. Boffi

Blendy chair in mustard; Michael Bay has Boffi in his home; $5,743 as shown; at the WeHo showroom, 310-652-5500 boffi.com.

4. Laun

Poolside meets couch-side in this Confetti side table. Apple TV's Carter Batsell enjoys the brand. From $3,200; launlosangeles.com.

5. Quintas

The Dove sofa in Rosewood silk velvet with a 22-karat antiqued gold plinth; Melissa McCarthy is a fan of the brand. About $17,000; at the quintushome.com.

6. Chairish

Schitt's Creek co-creator Dan Levy raves about the site, which hosts this rococo mirror; $550; chairish.com.

7. Alexander McQueen

Skull rug updates the Persian: $343 per square foot; therugcompany.com.

8. Apparatus Studio

The Circuit 6 Stacked pendant can be ordered in a choice of four brass finishes and purchased through their showrooms in Los Angeles and New York; starting at $8,950; apparatusstudio.com.