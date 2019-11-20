Harrison Ford Goes on Adventure With New Dog in 'The Call of the Wild' Trailer

Dan Stevens, Omar Sy, Karen Gillan, Bradley Whitford and Colin Woodell round out the cast of the Chris Sanders-directed film, adapted from the Jack London novel of the same name.

Harrison Ford goes on the adventure of a lifetime with his new dog in the trailer for 20th Century Fox's The Call of the Wild.

Adapted from Jack London's novel of the same name, The Call of the Wild follows big-hearted dog Buck after his blissful domestic life is turned upside down when he is taken from his California home and transplanted to the exotic wilds of the Alaskan Yukon during the Gold Rush of the 1890s. As the newest member on a mail delivery dog sled team, Buck finds his true place in the world and becomes his own master.

The trailer opens with a number of men climbing up a mountain in cold and snowy conditions. "The Yukon is a dangerous place. You never know what's coming," John Thornton (Ford) says in a voiceover. "I came up here because I didn't want to be around anyone. And then I met Buck."

Clips show the dog happily running around his old home before he is stolen from his owners. "He was a dog like no other. He'd been spoiled and he'd suffered," John continues in the voiceover as Buck breaks away from his captors and arrives at the Yukon. "But he could not be broken."

After John takes Buck in, he asks his new dog if he would like to go on an adventure. "We could go, you and I, where no one's ever been before," John tells Buck as the two explore the Yukon.

A montage follows of their adventures, which includes Buck saving a woman from drowning after she falls through broken ice, John trying to control a boat against a strong current and Buck coming face to face with a bear.

"Adventure of a lifetime," John says as the conclusion of the trailer as he and Buck admire a scenic view.

The Call of the Wild will be in theaters on Feb. 21. Watch the full trailer above.