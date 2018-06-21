Cam Gigandet Signs With ICM Partners (Exclusive)

The 'Twilight' alum was previously with UTA.

Twilight alum Cam Gigandet has signed with ICM Partners, The Hollywood Reporter has exclusively learned. He was previously with UTA.

Before playing the big bad in the first installment of Summit's massive vampire franchise, Gigandet was The O.C.'s Volchok, Marissa Cooper's extremely bad-news boyfriend. He got his start with recurring roles on The Young and the Restless and Greg Berlanti's WB drama Jack & Bobby, and most recently starred alongside Jeremy Sisto and Ray Winstone on the Audience Network crime drama Ice, created by ICM clients Robert Munic and Ronald Bass.

On the film side, Gigandet starred opposite Sean Faris and Amber Heard in Summit's Never Back Down, romanced Christina Aguilera in Screen Gems' Burlesque and played Peter Sarsgaard's right-hand henchman in MGM's remake of The Magnificent Seven.

Gigandet continues to be managed by Lena Roklin of Luber Roklin.