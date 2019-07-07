Disney Channel Star Cameron Boyce Dies at 20

The actor, best known for his roles in 'The Descendants' and 'Jessie,' died due to an "ongoing medical condition."

Actor Cameron Boyce, best known for his roles in Disney Channel's The Descendants and Jessie, died Saturday. He was 20.

In a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, a rep for Boyce's family said Sunday that he died due to an "ongoing medical condition."

"It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron," the spokesperson said, revealing that the young star had "passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated.

"The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him," the statement continued. "We are utterly heartbroken and ask for privacy during this immensely difficult time as we grieve the loss of our precious son and brother."

Boyce, a Los Angeles native, also starred in the 2010 Adam Sandler film Grown Ups and made appearances in other Disney Channel hits such as Austin & Ally and Liv and Maddie. Not long after news of his death broke, Boyce's famous friends and former co-stars took to social media to pay tribute.

On Boyce's last Instagram post, a profile shot shared earlier this weekend, Skai Jackson — his Jessie co-star — commented, "love you. Forever in my heart."

"Cameron Boyce. Over the past decade I’ve met many actors, but you always stood out," Gregg Sulkin posted. "Yes you were talented. But most importantly, you were kind. You were humble. You had a special spark. May that spark shine bright in heaven. RIP Cameron. All my prayers & love are with you & your family right now."

Zendaya tweeted, "Absolutely heartbreaking, my heart goes out to his friends and family." Added Descendants director Kenny Ortega, "Peter Pan, The forever boy! Love you Cam."

Walt Disney chairman and CEO Bob Iger wrote: "The Walt Disney Company mourns the loss of #CameronBoyce, who was a friend to so many of us, and filled with so much talent, heart and life, and far too young to die. Our prayers go out to his family and his friends."

For his part, Sandler posted a black-and-white photo of Boyce on Twitter with a touching message. "Too young. Too sweet. Too funny. Just the nicest, most talented, and most decent kid around. Loved that kid. Cared so much about his family. Cared so much about the world. Thank you, Cameron, for all you gave to us," he wrote. "So much more was on the way. All our hearts are broken. Thinking of your amazing family and sending our deepest condolences."