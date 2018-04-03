Cameron Crowe to Produce David Crosby Doc

BMG, the company behind the recent Joan Jett doc 'Bad Reputation,' is producing.

Cameron Crowe and his Vinyl Films banner will produce a doc about the life and career of David Crosby.

The untitled feature comes from first-time feature doc director A.J. Eaton, who has been following Crosby for the past few years.

BMG, the company behind the Joan Jett doc Bad Reputation, is both financing and executive producing of the film.

Michele Farinola of PCH Films and Greg Mariotti of Vinyl Films will also produce. Justus Haerder and Kathy Rivkin-Daum of BMG will exec produce, along with Jill Mazursky, Norm Waitt and James Keach for PCH Films.

"It’s just such a compelling story. David Crosby has been near the forefront of music and social change for the last four decades. Now 76, he’s forging a new path by seeking out younger musicians and trying to make a mark in a world now so different from the generation he came to define in the 60’s," says Crowe. "It’s a raw and moving portrait, rough edges and all."

Bad Reputation was the first feature for BMG, which premiered the doc at this past Sundance film festival and was later acquired by Magnolia Pictures.

Crowe's previous doc ventures include Pearl Jam Twenty and the Elton John-Leon Russell doc, The Union.