Cameron Diaz Tapped as Adviser for Luxury Cannabis Brand Beboe

Luxury cannabis brand Beboe — known for its signature rose-gold vaporizer pens and low-dose pastilles — is bringing its know-how to the beauty space with the launch of a CBD-driven skincare line, Beboe Therapies.

Entering an already saturated CBD beauty space is a natural progression for Beboe, which carved out an upscale niche for itself in the similarly crowded cannabis market. (Upon its debut in 2017, The New York Times anointed the brand “the Hermès of marijuana” and the company counts Sharon Stone, Orlando Bloom and Justin Theroux among its many star fans.)

“My wife, Lake [Bell] is the muse and inspiration behind much of what we do,” says Scott Campbell, tattoo artist and co-founder of luxury cannabis brand Beboe alongside fashion vet Clement Kwan. So when the company decided to take its CBD (short for cannabidiol) knowledge into the beauty space with the launch of skincare line Beboe Therapies, they turned to the actress for her advice.

“We explored a few directions, and the serum and face mask were her favorite daily drivers, so we decided to push those forward first,” says Campbell, who has inked everyone from Orlando Bloom to Sting and fashion designer Marc Jacobs.

The result: Beboe Therapies Face Serum ($148), an all-natural formula featuring 300 mg of full-spectrum CBD, and Beboe Therapies Sheet Masks ($78), loaded with 50 mg of CBD, plant-extracted alpha hydroxy acids, ceramides, and vitamins designed to calm skin and promote cell renewal. Hitting shelves on Monday, April 1, the skincare brand makes its debut both online, and via the brand’s partnership with Barneys, which recently opened a shop-in-shop dedicated to luxury cannabis products, The High End, in its Beverly Hills location.

Devotees of the line already include Good Charlotte’s Benji Madden, his brother Joel Madden and wife Nicole Richie. In addition to a starry list of investors and advisors, Benji’s wife Cameron Diaz has been tapped as a wellness advisor for Beboe Therapies (the former model has penned two books on the subject of health, including the New York Times bestseller The Body Book).

“CBD is an incredibly exciting new discovery in the world of wellness and health, and many companies are scrambling to figure out a way to cram ‘CBD’ into a press release without understanding why or how it is effective,” says Campbell of the ingredient, which is said to calm and sooth skin and fight aging, among other benefits. Campbell sees Beboe Therapies as a way to carry Beboe’s reputation for quality and potency into skincare.

“We have a sincere passion for and knowledge of the cannabis plant, and we saw a huge lack of honesty and understanding in the CBD products that are flooding the market,” he added. “We are well known and trusted within the cannabis community, so we are carrying that expertise and quality control over into our CBD products.”