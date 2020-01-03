Cameron Diaz Welcomes First Child With Benji Madden

The actress and musician shared the news on Diaz's Instagram account on Friday.

Cameron Diaz began the new year by sharing that she is a first-time mother.

The actress took to Instagram on Friday to announce that she and musician husband Benji Madden welcomed a daughter.

"Happy New Year from the Maddens! We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden," read the text post on Instagram. "She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family."

The couple added that they plan to keep their daughter's life private. "While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect out little one's privacy," continued the post. "So we won't be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute!! Some would even say RAD."

The post concluded with Diaz and Madden wishing her followers a happy new year. "From our family to all of yours, we're sending our love and best wishes for a Happy New Year and Happy New Decade," read the post.

Diaz and Madden signed the letter, which was captioned with three red heart emojis and Madden's Instagram account username.

Raddix is the first child for the couple, who married in Jan. 2015.

Diaz's last acting credit was in the 2014 remake of Annie, which she starred in as Miss Hannigan. She later announced in 2018 that she retired from acting. Madden is the lead guitarist and backing vocalist for the rock band Good Charlotte.