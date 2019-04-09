Cameron Diaz, Jeffery Katzenberg to Join The Infatuation's Santa Monica Food Fest

The recommendation website doubles down on star power as it adds more stars and restauranteurs to its annual festival.

More talent is flocking to the Coachella of foodies.

Actress and best-selling author Cameron Diaz and legendary Hollywood executive Jeffrey Katzenberg are teaming up for a conversation at The Infatuation's annual food festival, EEEEEATSCON, the food discovery event that’s found popularity among urban millennials. The third iteration will take place May 18-19 at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.

Diaz and Katzenberg will be taking the stage on May 19 to share their perspectives on the art of eating and the culinary industry as a whole. Diaz is the author of two books on the subject, The Body Book: The Law of Hunger, the Science of Strength, and Other Ways to Love Your Amazing Body and The Longevity Book: The Science of Aging, the Biology of Strength, and the Privilege of Time. Katzenberg’s company, WndrCo, is an investor in The Infatuation.

In February, The Infatuation announced that Crazy Rich Asians star Awkwafina and Schitt’s Creek writer-producer-actor Dan Levy would be keynote spakers at the event. On May 18, Emmy and Golden Globe-winning actor Darren Criss will be interviewing Awkwafina. Brant Cox, The Infatuation’s Los Angeles editorial lead, will interview Levy the following day. The weekend’s additional panelists include musician Mayer Hawthorne, DJ and podcast host Jason Stewart, Everytable founder Sam Polk, SÜPRMARKT founder Olympia Auset and Valence co-founder Emily Slade.

Some of The Infatuation’s highest-rated restaurants are joining in on the fun. New York City’s L’Artusi, as well as Fort Worth Texas’ Lonesome Dove Western Bistro and Los Angeles’ Trejo’s Coffee & Donuts (brainchild of Machete star Danny Trejo) will be serving up some tried-and-true dishes.

This year’s EEEEEATSCON also boasts a lineup comprised of a variety of cuisines and price points, from London steakhouse The Beefsteaks to Boyle Heights favorite Mariscos Jalisco. There will even be a collaboration between Ludovic Lefebvre's Petit Trois and Shake Shack. The event will also feature performances from Young & Sick, EVAN GIIA and many more all weekend long.