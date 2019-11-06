American Music Awards: Camila Cabello, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa and Lizzo Set to Perform

The singers join Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez as performers at the awards show.

Camila Cabello, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa and Lizzo will take the stage to perform at the 2019 American Music Awards.

Cabello will return to the AMAs stage following her 2018 performance of "Consequences." The singer has won four American Music Awards, including best new artist in 2018. She is currently up for female artist pop/rock and best collaboration for her hit song "Senorita" with Shawn Mendes.

Eilish will make her awards show performance debut during the ceremony. She is nominated for six awards, including favorite album pop/rock, new artist, female artist pop/rock, social artist, artist alternative rock and video of the year for "bad guy."

Lipa previously performed her songs "One Kiss" and "Electricity" at the 2018 awards. She was nominated for favorite new artist last year, but lost to Cabello.

Lizzo will perform for the first time at the AMAs at this year's ceremony. The "Truth Hurts" singer is nominated for best new artist, favorite female soul/R&B artist and favorite soul/R&B song for "Juice."

It was previously announced that Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez will also perform at the awards show.

Post Malone is the most nominated performer of the night with seven total nods, while Ariana Grande and Eilish follow closely behind with six nominations. Swift and Lil Nas X are tied with five nods each, while Billy Ray Cyrus, Khalid and Ella Mai are each up for four awards. Additionally, Swift will receive the artist of the decade award.

The 2019 American Music Awards will be broadcast live on ABC from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 24.

The American Music Awards are produced by Dick Clark Productions, a division of Valence Media, the parent company of the Billboard-Hollywood Reporter Media Group.