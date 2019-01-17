Grammys: Camila Cabello, Cardi B and Post Malone to Perform

Shawn Mendes, Dan + Shay, Janelle Monae and Kacey Musgraves will also take the stage to perform during the awards show.

Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Dan + Shay, Post Malone, Shawn Mendes, Janelle Monae and Kacey Musgraves are included in the first round of performers announced for the 2019 Grammys.

The announced performers are also all nominated for awards.

Cabello, who is nominated for best pop solo performance and best pop vocal album, will make her Grammy performance debut.

Cardi B is up for record of the year, album of the year, best rap performance, best rap album and best pop duo/group performance with Maroon 5.

Meanwhile, first-time nominees Dan + Shay are included in the best country duo/group performance for their song "Tequila." Fellow first-time nominee Malone is up for record of the year, album of the year, best pop solo performance and best rap/sung performance.

Mendes will make his Grammy performance debut during the broadcast. The singer is nominated for song of the year and best pop vocal performance.

Monae scored nominations in the album of the year and best music video categories.

Two-time Grammy winner Musgraves is up for four awards. She will compete in the album of the year, best country solo performance, best country song and best country album categories.

Alicia Keys will host the show. The 61st annual Grammys are set to air on Feb. 10 at 5 p.m. PT on CBS from the Staples Center in Los Angeles.