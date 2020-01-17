Camila Cabello and James Corden Compete in 1999 vs. 2019 Riff-Off Challenge

The singer and host performed older hits like "Livin la Vida Loca" and "Smooth" as well as the current songs "Old Town Road" and "If I Can't Have You."

Camila Cabello and James Corden competed in a riff-off battle to decide if music from 1999 or 2019 is better on Thursday's episode of The Late Late Show.

The segment opened with Corden reminiscing about some of the greatest hits from 1999, including "Mambo No. 5," "Genie in a Bottle" and "No Scrubs." He continued, "1999 I think was the most unbelievable year for music."

He then stated that not many songs from the past year will be remembered in the distant future. "They just don't make music today that has any kind of staying power," said Corden.

Taking issue with Corden's comments, Cabello challenged the host to a 1999 vs. 2019 riff-off. The Filharmonics joined the performance to accompany Cabello and Corden for each of their songs.

Cabello kicked off the competition by performing Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road."

Corden then performed his first number, which was Ricky Martin's "Livin la Vida Loca." Cabello got into the performance as she shimmied around the host while he continued to sing the song.

"Okay, really impressive. Ricky Martin? Okay, boomer," said Cabello following the number. An offended Corden responded, "I think you and I both know technically I am a mature millennial or a junior Gen X."

The host continued the battle by performing Santana's "Smooth." Following the audience's applause, Cabello told them to wrap up their clapping and started to sing "If I Can't Have You" by Shawn Mendes.

"That was incredible," Corden responded to Cabello's performance. "You win. Maybe music is better today. Maybe I'm not a millennial at all."

Corden quickly became upset when he realized that his taste in music may be outdated. "You just have to realize that there's tons of great songs out there," said Cabello as she tried to console him.

As a peace offering, Cabello suggested that they sing the final song together. The two then performed Cabello's collaboration with Mendes "Señorita."

Watch the full riff-off below.