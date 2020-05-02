Camila Cabello Offers Chance to Be in Her Next Music Video for All-In Challenge

The winner will get a roundtrip domestic flight, a one-night hotel stay and the on-set experience with the singer.

Camila Cabello is inviting one lucky fan to spend a day on set with her and make an appearance in her next music video as part of the All-In Challenge.

"I'm offering a day on set of my next music video when social distancing is over," she said in a clip shared on social media Saturday evening. "You will make a cameo in the music video, you will learn choreography with me, I'll teach you all the moves — well, my choreographer will teach us the moves."

The winner will get a roundtrip domestic flight, a one-night hotel stay and the on-set experience with Cabello.

The opportunity is part of Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin's All-In Challenge, in which celebrities — including Madonna, Drake, Justin Bieber and many more — are giving away prized possessions or once-in-lifetime experiences to raise funds for those in need of food during the coronavirus pandemic.

A $10 donation is 10 entries, a $25 donation is 25 entries, a $50 donation is 100 entries and a $100 donation is 200 entries.

All the money raised will go to Feeding America, Meals on Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry.

Check out Cabello's announcement below, and enter to win by making a donation here.

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.