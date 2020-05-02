MUSIC Camila Cabello Offers Chance to Be in Her Next Music Video for All-In Challenge 5:26 PM PDT 5/2/2020 by Ashley Iasimone, Billboard FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME Kevin Winter/Getty Images Camilla Cabello The winner will get a roundtrip domestic flight, a one-night hotel stay and the on-set experience with the singer. Camila Cabello is inviting one lucky fan to spend a day on set with her and make an appearance in her next music video as part of the All-In Challenge. "I'm offering a day on set of my next music video when social distancing is over," she said in a clip shared on social media Saturday evening. "You will make a cameo in the music video, you will learn choreography with me, I'll teach you all the moves — well, my choreographer will teach us the moves." The winner will get a roundtrip domestic flight, a one-night hotel stay and the on-set experience with Cabello. The opportunity is part of Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin's All-In Challenge, in which celebrities — including Madonna, Drake, Justin Bieber and many more — are giving away prized possessions or once-in-lifetime experiences to raise funds for those in need of food during the coronavirus pandemic. A $10 donation is 10 entries, a $25 donation is 25 entries, a $50 donation is 100 entries and a $100 donation is 200 entries. All the money raised will go to Feeding America, Meals on Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry. Check out Cabello's announcement below, and enter to win by making a donation here. View this post on Instagram i’ve accepted the #ALLINCHALLENGE! let’s come together to help the people and families that are struggling during this time. let’s take care of one another. go to the link in my bio to donate if you can, you could be in my next music video and learn the choreography with me! love you guys, let’s help in whatever ways we can A post shared by camila (@camila_cabello) on May 2, 2020 at 3:04pm PDT This story first appeared on Billboard.com. FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME Ashley Iasimone, Billboard THRnews@thr.com @thr