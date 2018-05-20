Billboard Music Awards: Camila Cabello and Pharrell Williams Heat Up the Stage with "Sangria Wine" and "Havana"

Cabello earned four awards throughout the night.

Camila Cabello and Pharrell Williams teamed up for a sultry performance of their new duet "Sangria Wine" and Cabello's No. 1 smash "Havana" at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards. Pharrell kicked it off, donning a colorful outfit as he rapped his opening verse atop a bubblegum-pink mound of what looked like confetti.

Cabello, dressed in all black, then sauntered onto the stage to channel her inner Latina diva before transitioning into the ultra-catchy "Havana." The singer previously teased her "Sangria Wine" collaboration on a few dates during her Never Be the Same tour before officially releasing the tune on May 18. Prior to "Sangria Wine," Pharrell lent his songwriting pen on 2017's "Havana."

Cabello is up for four awards, including Top Female Artist alongside Cardi B, Halsey, Demi Lovato and Taylor Swift. The singer and fellow artist Charli XCX are currently the supporting acts for Swift's Reputation Stadium Tour. The "Look What You Made Me To" star ended up taking home the top female artist honor, but shouted out her tour mates during her women-centric speech. But Cabello did win the Billboard Chart Achievement Award.

As for Williams? The music mastermind is planning to tackle the food industry, as he will open his debut restaurant and cocktail lounge called Swan and Bar Bevy in Miami this fall.

Watch Camila Cabello and Pharrell Williams’ performance below.

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.