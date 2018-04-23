Billboard Music Awards: Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Dua Lipa Set as First Performers

The awards show, airing live on NBC, is set for May 20 from Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena.

The 2018 Billboard Music Awards are just one month away, and the first set of performers are officially here: Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes and Dua Lipa will take the stage on May 20.

While it's unclear which song each artist will be performing at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, all three of the pop stars currently have a combined six songs on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Mendes' recently released new single, "In My Blood," sits at No. 37 (chart dated April 21); Cabello's "Never Be the Same" and Young Thug-assisted hit "Havana" are battling each other out in the top 20; and Dua Lipa's "New Rules" is still holding strong at No. 27 while her newer hits "IDGAF" and Calvin Harris collaboration "One Kiss" are working their way up the chart.

Cabello, who is the only returning BBMAs performer (she made her solo live debut with "I Have Questions" and "Crying in the Club" at last year's show), is up for three awards this year, including top female artist. Mendes is once again facing off against BTS in the top social artist category, which the K-pop superstars won last year.

More performers will be announced in the coming weeks. Be sure to catch Dua Lipa, Shawn and Camila on the 2018 Billboard Music Awards when they broadcast live on May 20 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

This story first appeared on billboard.com